SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Perth Scorchers’ Tymal Mills pulls out of BBL due to a family emergency

NewsWire
0
0

England pacer Tymal Mills, a white-ball expert, will not be available to play for Perth Scorchers in the 2022-23 Big Bash League (BBL) season that started on Tuesday due to a family emergency.

The 30-year-old left-handed fast bowler was recruited by Perth in the inaugural BBL|12 Draft after playing an important role during the Scorchers’ title-winning BBL|11 campaign.

“The Club fully supports Mills’ decision, and sends its thoughts and best wishes to his family during this time,” the Perth Scorchers said in a statement on Wednesday.

Perth Scorchers are exploring their options to recruit a replacement international player, the club said in the statement.

They are set to open their BBL|12 campaign on Saturday (December 17) against Sydney Sixers.

Mills made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut for England against Sri Lanka, taking figures of 0-22 as England won by eight wickets.

20221214-102403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ricky Ponting offers his support to Australian coach Justin Langer

    From substitute fielder to World No 1: Marnus Labuschagne’s rise in...

    T20 World Cup: No major surprises as Mahmudullah to lead 15-member...

    ‘Government will decide when time comes’: Anurag Thakur on India’s participation...