Peru has registered the fourth case of the Covid Delta variant, Health Minister Oscar Ugarte said.

After the detection of the fourth case, the Ministry of Health (Minsa) ordered the isolation and sampling of all the relatives of the infected patient, Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying on Saturday.

The Minsa also imposed a strict epidemiological cordon to prevent the virus from spreading to other districts.

The National Institute of Health (INS) confirmed on Friday the third case of the Delta variant in the city of Arequipa, which had no connection with the other two cases detected in the city, Ugarte explained.

Peru has so far registered 2,043,262 cases of Covid-19 and 191,447 deaths, according to the Minsa.

–IANS

ksk/