WORLD

Peru declares state of emergency over possible El Nino phenomenon

NewsWire
0
0

The Peruvian government has declared a 60-day state of emergency in 131 districts due to the “imminent danger” of the possible arrival of the El Nino phenomenon.

According to a decree published in the official gazette “El Peruano”, the districts were in nine departments including Apurimac, Cusco, Junin and Puno, reports Xinhua news agency.

The measure calls on regional governments, along with the National Civil Defence Institute (Indeci), the Ministry of Health and other institutions, to execute emergency, response and rehabilitation operations.

The governments of the nine departments “do not have the response capacity” to deal with the foreseen situation brought about by the El Nino phenomenon, making national-level assistance necessary, said an Indeci report.

20230529-120402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Italian Senate backs move to tighten rules on refugee status

    Nepal PM likely to visit India on April 28: Reports

    Over 58,000 people affected by extreme cold weather in south China

    S. Korea Prez Moon expects March presidential election to bring hope...