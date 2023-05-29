The Peruvian government has declared a 60-day state of emergency in 131 districts due to the “imminent danger” of the possible arrival of the El Nino phenomenon.

According to a decree published in the official gazette “El Peruano”, the districts were in nine departments including Apurimac, Cusco, Junin and Puno, reports Xinhua news agency.

The measure calls on regional governments, along with the National Civil Defence Institute (Indeci), the Ministry of Health and other institutions, to execute emergency, response and rehabilitation operations.

The governments of the nine departments “do not have the response capacity” to deal with the foreseen situation brought about by the El Nino phenomenon, making national-level assistance necessary, said an Indeci report.

20230529-120402