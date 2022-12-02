HEALTHWORLD

Peru enters 5th Covid wave

NewsWire
0
0

Peru has entered into its fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic after an increase of confirmed cases in the past three weeks, Health Minister Kelly Portalatino announced.

A total of 6,541 new infections were detected, and nine deaths were reported between Tuesday and Wednesday, Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying

Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, Peru has had a total of 4,252,383 cases and 217,414 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

“According to the criteria of the National Center for Epidemiology, this increase can be called a fifth wave, estimated to be of lesser magnitude than the previous ones,” said Cesar Munayco, director of the National Center for Epidemiology, Prevention and Disease Control.

He indicated that the hike in infections has been “very rapid and sustained”, leading to a rise in hospitalizations and a “much more moderate” increase in deaths due to the pandemic.

Health authorities pointed out that the new wave is mainly driven by the BA.5 sub-lineages of the Omicron variant.

20221202-115603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global Covid caseload tops 434 mn

    India reports over 37K new Covid cases, recoveries cross 3 crore-mark

    Iraq detects bird flu cases in Diyala province

    149 new Covid cases, 1 death in Telangana