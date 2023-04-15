WORLD

Peru extends state of emergency in border region to fight drug trafficking

The Peruvian government has announced a 60-day extension of the state of emergency in two provinces in the department of Loreto, as the country continues its fight against drug trafficking in its northeast border region, according to a decree.

The extension will go into effect on April 19 and will allow continued actions by the National Police and the Armed Forces in the provinces of Putumayo and Mariscal Ramon Castilla, said the decree, which was published in the official newspaper El Peruano, reports Xinhua news agency.

It clarified that the military will help provide services for “women and people in vulnerable conditions” in the process of detention, retention and police intervention.

The state of emergency entails restrictions or suspensions of constitutional rights related to the inviolability of the home, freedom of transit and freedom of assembly, as well as personal liberty and security.

Signed by President Dina Boluarte, the decree said that the measure was adopted after considering the recommendation of the General Command of the National Police.

A Loreto regional police report regarding criminal organizations’ illicit drug dealing and related crimes in the two provinces was also taken into account.

20230415-131403

