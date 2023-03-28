SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Peru national goalkeeper released after Madrid police incident

NewsWire
0
1

Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese has been released from a Madrid police station after giving evidence in the wake of incidents which took place at the team hotel on Monday evening.

Peru are in Madrid to play a friendly against Morocco on Tuesday night in Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium.

They were welcomed by a crowd of hundreds of fans at their hotel in the north of the city after training on Monday and problems arose when Gallese and other members of the squad greeted fans, crossing a security cordon to do so, reports Xinhua.

Video images show them exchanging pushes and words with members of the Spanish National Police force, who were on the scene to supposedly safeguard the security of the players.

“The Consulate General of Peru in Madrid informs that the player Pedro Gallese has left the police station where he had to declare without charges,” read a communique posted on the social media website of the Peruvian Embassy in Madrid.

The Peruvian Football Federation has described the incident as “confusing” and adds they are “working to resolve the situation” through some of the videos of the incident which are available on social media.

20230328-234603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-League 2022-23: RoundGlass Punjab start campaign with a win over Sreenidi...

    France midfielder Paul Pogba to miss World Cup after injury setback...

    We deserved three points: NorthEast United FC head coach Vincenzo Annese

    Durand Cup: Jamshedpur FC, FC Bengaluru United win opening matches