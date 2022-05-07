WORLD

Peru’s Congress shelves President’s constitutional reform bill

Peru’s Congress has voted to shelve a proposal by President Pedro Castillo to set in motion the process of drafting a new Constitution.

“We declare it to be shelved outright, as it runs counter to the constitutional values and principles established by the will of the constituent power,” the congressional Constitution and Regulations Commission said in a statement.

The commission approved, with 11 votes in favour and six against, a motion to shelve the president’s bill calling for reforming the current Constitution to pave the way for a referendum on the process to draft a new Constitution, reports Xinhua news agency.

The bill is “incompatible with the Constitution” adopted in 1993 during the administration of then President Alberto Fujimori, the statement added.

On April 25, Castillo sent the bill to Congress, requesting a modification of the Constitution’s Article 207, in order to convene a constituent assembly following a referendum to be held on October 2.

