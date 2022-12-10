WORLD

Peru’s new President hints at early polls amid protests

NewsWire
0
0

Peru’s new President Dina Boluarte acknowledged the possibility of holding the next elections earlier than scheduled amid protests.

“If the situation warrants it,” the government will be in talks with the political and democratic forces of Congress on bringing forward elections, Boluarte told local media on Friday.

Boluarte took office on Wednesday when Congress impeached her predecessor Pedro Castillo just hours after his failed attempt to dissolve the legislature, reports Xinhua news agency.

Castillo, who was then detained by security forces, had said earlier that the impeachment motion approved by the opposition-led Congress “is part of the political game” against him.

Boluarte’s remarks on early election came as protests broke out along parts of the Pan-American Highway in Peru’s Arequipa, Ica and Tacna regions, where residents have put up road blocks with stones, sticks and tires to show their opposition to Castillo’s arrest and demand his release.

Boluarte called for calm, arguing her assumption of presidency was in keeping with the Constitution, and the political crisis was not brought about by her.

The new President has been meeting with congressional groups from “both the right and left” prior to naming her ministerial cabinet.

20221210-084003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Zealand FM sees opportunity to strengthen relationship with India

    Food prices in New Zealand reaches 14-yr high

    Former Australia Test skipper Tim Paine indicates Cricket Australia has disappointed...

    Indonesia Open: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen knocked out in first round