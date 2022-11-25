WORLD

Peruvian PM resigns after Congress refuses to hold confidence vote

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Anibal Torres after the Congress refused Torres’ call to hold a confidence vote.

In a national television broadcast on Thursday, Castillo thanked Torres for his work as the prime minister, saying he will reshuffle the Cabinet in the coming days, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last week, Torres asked the opposition-controlled Congress to hold a confidence vote, but the Congress rejected it, saying conditions for the vote had not been met.

Torres, 79-year-old, was the fourth prime minister of the South American country since Castillo took office in July 2021. He announced his resignation on August 3 for “personal reasons,” which was rejected by the president.

