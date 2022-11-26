WORLD

Peruvian president names Betssy Chavez as new prime minister

NewsWire
0
0

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo appointed Betssy Chavez as new prime minister, replacing Anibal Torres, who resigned Thursday after Congress rejected a requested confidence vote.

Chavez, who had previously served as minister of culture and minister of labor and employment promotion, was sworn in on Friday during a ceremony held at the Government Palace in capital Lima, Xinhua News Agency reported.

She becomes prime minister amid new tension between the executive and legislative branches triggered by the resignation of Torres, who left office after the legislature rejected his request for a vote of confidence for the approval of a bill.

According to the South American country’s constitution, if Congress rejects a confidence vote request by the executive, the cabinet is thrown into crisis and must be renewed.

20221126-104203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Guterres upset over Yemen pledging event’s outcome (Ld)

    Moroccan king tests positive for Covid-19

    Iran’s peaceful nuclear progress irreversible: President

    Over 4.5mn people flee Ukraine since starting of war: UNHCR