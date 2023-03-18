Peruvian President Dina Boluarte called on all sectors of the society to pool efforts to rebuild the country affected by heavy rains and floods for weeks following cyclone Yaku.

“That will allow us to immediately attend to our affected brothers and sisters,” said Boluarte, Xinhua reported.

The campaign will involve regional and local governments, international cooperation, churches, media outlets, professional associations, private sector and civil society, as well as the armed forces and national police, said the president, reported Xinhua.

“Our compatriots in the north, in Lima, Ica and other regions, need motor pumps to suck up the water, machinery to remove mud and debris, fumigation equipment to fight against dengue, water tanks, food, clothes, tents and medicines, among other things,” she noted.

According to Boluarte, from January 1 to March 14, over 50,000 affected people, 50 deaths and 48 injured have been reported.

In addition, over 1,300 houses were destroyed, 640 km of roads and 111 bridges damaged, over 11,000 hectares of crops affected, and 28,000 animals lost, according to official data, Xinhua reported.

“These figures show the destructive power and the terrible consequences that the rains and floods have generated in our country, but above all the enormous challenge we have today to face this situation and move forward,” said Boluarte.

20230318-093405