Pervez Musharraf passes away, condolences pour in

As soon as demise of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf was confirmed by his family on Sunday, condolences started to pour in.

In a statement issued immediately after Musharraf’s demise, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad and all the services chiefs express their heartfelt condolences, Dawn reported.

“May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family,” the military’s media wing said.

In a series of tweets, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani expressed deep sorrow over the former president’s death and extended condolences to the grieving family.

Senior military chiefs expressed “heartfelt condolences on sad demise of General Pervez Musharraf”, a brief

statement released by the military’s media wing said.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf senior leader Fawad Hussain extended his condolences and wrote, “Pervez Musharraf passed away, he was a great person, always Pakistan first was his thought and ideology. May God have mercy on him.”

Musharraf passed away in a Dubai hospital after a prolonged illness.

20230205-124805

