INDIALIFESTYLE

Pet dog attacks college student in Gurugram, owner booked

NewsWire
0
0

The owner of a pet German Shepherd dog was booked after it attacked a college student, who received injuries on her mouth and hand, the police said on Thursday.

The victim, Preeti Bhati, a BA second year student, told the police that the dog attacked her when she was distributing her friend’s wedding cards in her locality in Narsinghpur village on Wednesday.

The girl alleged that the dog had earlier bitten her father as well.

Preeti said she was somehow rescued by her mother and rushed to the hospital for treatment and after discharge, she registered a police complaint against the dog owner identified as Kailash.

“The dog owner did not even come forward to save me from the attack. The dog could have bitten me on other parts of the body… It was my mother who saved me,” Preeti Bhati said in her complaint.

“Based on the victim’s complaint, a case under the relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the accused. We are probing the matter,” said the SHO of Sector-37 police station.

The accused has been released on bail, the officer said.

20221124-214402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fever clinics in UP to check spread of diseases during monsoon

    Feel beautiful inside out

    India at forefront of initiatives to prevent non-communicable diseases: PM

    UP trader detained for issuing receipt with religious slogan