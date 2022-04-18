INDIALIFESTYLE

PETA highlights plight of turtles suffering due to plastic fishing gear

NewsWire
0
0

To highlight the plight of marine turtles suffering due to the excessive use of plastic fishing gear, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has come out with a new campaign.

PETA has flooded the important locations in the coastal states such as Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai and Goa with billboards highlighting the plight of the marine titles.

According to a communique issued by PETA, the main theme of the billboard is that killing fish in the coastal states costs turtles their lives.

“Up to one million tonnes of fishing gear, which can take 600 years to degrade, enter the oceans every year, killing over 2,50,000 turtles who get entangled in them,” PETA said in the communique.

According PETA, these turtles are the typical example of “bycatch”, which is non-target animals getting killed by discarded plastic fishing gear.

20220418-221601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    13 more trafficked children, women from Assam rescued from Sikkim

    NABARD Grameena Habba-2022 to boost rural economy jolted by Covid-19 pandemic

    Lakhs in Assam not getting Aadhaar, denied benefits of schemes

    ‘Stockpile Covid essential medical items to face 3rd wave’