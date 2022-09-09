INDIALIFESTYLE

PETA reiterates demand for ban on dog breeds

NewsWire
0
0

After repeated attacks by Pitbull dogs, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has renewed its call to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state urban development minister Arvind Kumar Sharma to prohibit the keeping, breeding, and sale of dogs bred for illegal fighting; shut down illegal pet shops and breeders; and crack down on illegal dogfights.

This comes on the heels of other recent pit bull attacks — in Meerut, where a teenager was critically injured by a pit bull; in Lucknow, where an elderly woman was mauled to death by a pit bull; and in Gurugram, where a woman sustained serious injuries in a pit bull attack — all within the last two months.

PETA India, in its release, has said that the prohibition be achieved by requiring owners to declare breeds placed on the prohibited list for mandatory sterilisation and government registration within a month of the issuance of the directive as well as by prohibiting any new dogs of these breeds from being bred, kept, or sold after a stipulated date immediately following the completion of that month.

The state has already reportedly shown an interest in prohibiting pit bull, Rottweiler, and mastiff breeds.

PETA India Veterinary Policy Advisor Nithin Krishnegowda said: “This attack on a child is the latest in a series of wake-up calls that if India continues to allow dogs typically used for cruel human exploits such as criminal dogfighting to be bred, more people will get hurt. A prohibition on all breeds used for unlawful fighting is the need of the hour and would protect these dogs from being born only to face cruelty and suffering and protect many humans, too.”

In India, inciting dogs to fight is illegal under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 yet organised dogfights are prevalent in parts of north India, making pit bull-type dogs and others used in these fights the most abused dog breeds.

Pit bulls are commonly bred to be used in illegal fighting or kept on heavy chains as attack dogs, resulting in a lifetime of suffering.

Many endure painful physical mutilations such as ear-cropping — an illegal process that involves removing part of a dog’s ears to prevent another dog from grabbing them during a fight.

These dogs are encouraged to continue fighting until they become exhausted and at least one is seriously injured or dies.

20220909-163201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Owaisi slams Trinamool Congress for ‘double standards’

    Building a Naya J&K

    Heroin haul seized in Delhi, two arrested

    Priyanka Gandhi remains under detention in Sitapur, UP