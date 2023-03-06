Comedian Pete Davidson was involved in a car accident in which the vehicle he was in ran into a fire hydrant in Beverly Hills, California police has confirmed.

Davidson, 29, was behind the wheel of the vehicle and was accompanied by his girlfriend, actress ChaseSui Wonders, 26, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actor was driving at a high speed and lost control of the car, resulting in it going over the curb, hitting the hydrant, and ultimately running into the side of a residence. TMZ reported no one was injured.

Christopher Coulter of the Beverly Hills police confirmed to ‘People’ that officers responded to a report on Saturday occurring around 11 p.m., in which a car ran into a fire hydrant.

Coulter confirmed that the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star was in the car, but did not state whether he was driving nor whether Sui Wonders was a passenger.

An accident report was taken for city property damage, Coulter noted.

Davidson and Wonders first sparked romance rumours in December 2022 when they attended a New York Rangers game together, alongside castmate Rachel Sennott.

On January 9, the two were seen snuggled up in a Brooklyn restaurant as they waited on food together.

