ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh roped in for ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

NewsWire
0
0

Actors Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson are rolling out for ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’, with both actors cast in voice roles in the upcoming franchise entry from Paramount.

On Tuesday afternoon, ‘Rise of the Beasts’ director Steven Caple Jr. shared the news of the pair joining the production through an Instagram post, featuring two different videos from recording sessions “the first with Davidson and the second with Yeoh, reports ‘Variety’.

Yeoh voices a character named Airazor, while Davidson voices Mirage. The two join a cast that includes Anthony Ramos and Dominque Fishback, who will star in the film in live-action roles.

“Rise of the Beasts” will bring the ‘Transformers’ franchise to the 1990’s, a time period which Paramount’s films have not taken place in yet.”

“The film is said to introduce the Maximals and Terrorcons, two more cybernetic alien parties that will take sides in the Earth-bound battle between Autobots and Decepticons.”

Within ‘Transformers’ lore, Yeoh’s character, Airazor, is a member of the Maximals, which are the descendants of the Autobots. She can transform into a falcon-like appearance.

Mirage is an autobot that has previously appeared in Paramount’s “Transformers” films, voiced by the late actor Francesco Quinn in 2011’s “Transformers: Dark of the Moon.”

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian and Duncan Henderson.

Entertainment One, Hasbro’s entertainment studio, executive produces, while Skydance and New Republic Pictures are co-financing and executive producing.

The film is set to hit theaters on June 9, 2023.

20221012-103605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tiffany Haddish asks for Usher’s permission before making herpes jokes

    Kanye West feels ‘hurt’ when people think he is crazy

    Why Mindy Kaling says she could never write ‘Euphoria’

    Camila Cabello auditioned for ‘X Factor’ to meet Harry Styles