Pete Davidson reveals how he discovered his father died on 9/11

Comedian-actor Pete Davidson bravely opened up about the tragic death of his father Scott Davidson, a firefighter who died in World Trade Centre during the 9/11 terror attacks.

The comedian, now 29, was just seven years old when his father died, reports Mirror.co.uk. Scott was last seen running up the stairs of the Marriott World Trade Centre just before the building was destroyed when the Twin Towers collapsed.

Pete said that he has been left with PTSD following his father’s death, which he found out about while watching TV, and has recently been doing a lot of trauma therapy. The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star said that his father told him, he was going to pick him up on 9/11,” before the worst happened.

“I got picked up by my mom. She didn’t tell me what was going on for like three days. She kept telling me dad’s at work, I had no idea,” he said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk.

“My mom’s like, ‘You’re just grounded, you’re not allowed to watch TV’. I was like, ‘What? I didn’t do anything’. And then one night I turn on the TV and I saw my dad on TV.”

“They’re like, ‘These are all the fireman who are dead’,” Pete said during an appearance on Jon Bernthal’s ‘Real Ones’ podcast.

