Comedian Pete Davidson is “still obsessed” with reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

A source has alleged that the pair, who used to date from October 2021 until this August, are still in contact and even though the reality TV star is the one who messages him, she still turns down his requests to meet up, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A source said of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum, “Pete is still obsessed with Kim. She is in touch (with Pete although) she’s turning down all of his requests to get together. There’s been contact and Kim is actually the one who texts him a lot, she’s always messaging and sending pictures.”

The insider went on to explain that it must be “hard” for the former “Saturday Night Live” star because Kim, who was previously married to rap star Kanye West and has children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three with him, knows now is not the time but claimed that the recent incident that reportedly saw Pete break his TV in half and throw coffee at his dressing room walls was a reaction to her blowing “hot and cold.”

“It’s got to be hard for Pete though – she’s going hot and cold, she doesn’t want to string him along but she can’t be with him right now. Everyone suspects that’s the reason behind his meltdown last week,” the source told The US Sun.

“When Kim called it off a few months ago, he was understanding because he thought she was (worried about) her current stresses of the kids, the long distance, Kanye and her crazy schedule,” the source said.

