SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Peter Handscomb to lead CA XI against South Africa in tour match

NewsWire
0
0

The National Selection Panel (NSP) has named Peter Handscomb as skipper of the 13-member squad for the Cricket Australia XI match against South Africa at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

The four-day tour match runs from December 9-12 ahead of the Test series between Australia and South Africa.

“We’ve picked a squad which has a balance of youth and experience,” said National Selection Panel Chair of Selectors George Bailey.

“Sam Whiteman and Chris Tremain have been rewarded for consistent performances over a long period of time in the Marsh Sheffield Shield, while emerging talents Jack Clayton, Tim Ward and Jordan Buckingham will benefit immensely from the experience.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for Teague Wyllie and Campbell Kellaway to play alongside and learn from established domestic cricketers against an international team of South Africa’s quality.

“Peter Handscomb will captain the CA XI and will have strong support from established leaders within domestic cricket,” he added.

CA XI Squad: Peter Handscomb (C), Sam Whiteman, Henry Hunt, Tim Ward, Teague Wyllie, Campbell Kellaway, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jake Doran, Jack Clayton, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Chris Tremain, Jordan Buckingham, Liam Hatcher.

20221202-103803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS IPL Match Point: ‘Talismanic’ Tewatia pulls off an incredible heist...

    IPL Turning Point: No boundaries in first four and last five...

    2nd T20I: India post 170/8 against England

    Shahbaz Ahmed lending calmness amid the mayhem of DK’s blitzkrieg