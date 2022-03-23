TOP NEWSWORLD

Petition demanding Switzerland expel Putin’s rumoured ‘lover’ gets more than 63,000 signatures

By NewsWire
A petition demanding that Switzerland expel Vladimir Putin’s rumoured lover out of their country has hit more than 63,000 signatures, Daily Mail reported.

Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, 38, is believed to have been sent to a private chalet in Switzerland earlier this month as Putin continues to wage war in Ukraine.

Kabaeva is widely believed to be the Russian strongman’s mistress and mother to four of Putin’s children whom he has never officially recognised.

A petition, launched by citizens in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine two weeks ago, has called for Swiss authorities to kick Kabaeva out of Switzerland and deport her back to Russia.

The appeal, which describes Kabaeva as the ‘favourite wife of the delusional dictator and war criminal Putin’, has since reached over 63,000 signatures, Daily Mail reported.

“It’s time you reunite Eva Braun with her Fuhrer,” the strongly-worded petition said.

“Despite the current war, Switzerland continues to host an accomplice of Putin’s regime.”

The West has so far not sanctioned Kabaeva, who as well as being Putin’s rumoured secret partner is also chairperson of the board of directors at National Media Group – a major Kremlin-obedient TV and newspaper behemoth – with a salary of almost £8 million a year.

The pair have been pictured together on several occasions, and investigations by the Anti-Corruption Foundation, set up by jailed Putin opponent Alexei Navalny, revealed several Russian oligarchs have inexplicably bestowed gifts of property, money and other assets upon Kabaeva’s family, the report said.

It is feared that Putin’s carefully hidden assets may mean Kabaeva and her family have been able to escape the tough sanctions announced by the Swiss Federal Council in February.

