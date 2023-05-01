Ahead of self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastris visit to Patna, a lawyer filed a case against the chief of Bageshwar Dham, a pilgrimage site in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, in Muzaffarpur civil court on Monday.

Suraj Kumar, a lawyer in Muzaffarpur court, claimed that Shastri has hurt religious sentiments besides spreading superstition in the society.

The case was filed in the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate of Muzaffarpur. The hearing of the case is scheduled for May 10.

“During his speech in Udaipur, Dhirendra Shastri claimed that he is an ‘avatar’ of Lord Hanuman. Such claims hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus. Hence, I have filed a case against him under IPC Sections of 295A, 298 and 505 in the Muzaffarpur ACJM court. The court has admitted my case which will be heard on May 10,” Kumar said.

Shastri is scheduled to be in Patna for a spiritual camp from May 13 to 17.

