A Delhi-based lawyer has filed a petition at Delhi Lokayukta, seeking enquiry into the claims of multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar against jailed AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain of allegedly taking protection money.

Vineet Jindal, an advocate said in the petition that Chandrashekhar, who was arrested by Delhi Police in the Rs 200 crore extortion case, had confessed in a letter to Delhi Lt. Governor that he was forced to pay Rs 10 crore to Jain as “protection money”.

“The letter added that a total amount of Rs 50 crore was paid to the AAP as he was promised an important party position in south India,” stated Jindal.

“He specifically says that ‘After my arrest in 2017, I was lodged in Tihar Jail and was visited multiple times by Satyendar Jain, who held the portfolio of jail minister. In 2019 again, I was visited by Jain, whose secretary asked me to pay Rs 2 crore every month as protection money and to get basic facilities inside the jail,” stated the petition.

In his letter, Chandrashekhar also stated that he told a CBI investigative team last month about payments made to Satyendar Jain, the Aam Aadmi Party, and D-G Prisons.

“On October 19, just days after the letter was posted, Delhi L-G, V.K. Saxena granted permission to the Delhi Police’s economic offences wing to investigate 82 officials from the prisons department for their alleged involvement in the organised crime syndicate run by Chandrashekhar from within jail premises,” said Jindal.

“It is submitted here that Delhi Health Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain was also arrested in May this year. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in a money laundering case connected to the Hawala transactions by Kolkata-based companies. The companies have reportedly laundered money to the tune of Rs 16.39 crore from 2010 to 2014,” Jindal wrote in his letter.

“The allegations against the AAP leader and against the Aam Aadmi Party for taking huge money by misuse of his office being the Minister in the Delhi government and the said the act of Delhi Minister came under misuse of power upon which an inquiry must be conducted against Satyendar Jain for his illegal act,” the letter read.

“As the complainant came to know about the said facts from the news reports, hence this complaint requested the Commission to hold an inquiry into the allegations of Sukesh against Jain,” the letter added.

