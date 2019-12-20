Petitioner gets time in Pragya Thakur election case

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), Jan 7 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday granted a month’s time to a petitioner to file written objection to the delay in filing reply by Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur to his plea challenging her election to the Lok Sabha.

Rakesh Dixit, a Bhopal-based journalist, sought time to file written objection to an application moved by Thakur to condone the delay in filing the reply. The petitioner’s counsel, Arvind Shrivastav, had said that Thakur delivered speeches on religious lines for electoral gains and thus violated the provisions of Section 123 of the Representation of People Act. Thakur had filed the reply in December.

While hearing the election petition, Justice Vishal Dhagat granted a month’s time to the petitioner to file the written objection, Srivastava said.

Thakur had defeated former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh by over by over 3 lakh votes.

–IANS

naidu/arm