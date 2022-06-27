Petr Cech will leave his role as Technical and Performance Advisor at Chelsea on June 30, the club confirmed on Monday.

Earlier, long-serving chairman Bruce Buck and director Marina Granovskaia also departed from the club after the change in leadership at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea was sold last month for 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) — the highest price ever paid for a sports team — to a consortium led by club co-controlling owner Todd Boehly.

Since his appointment three years ago, Cech has provided advice and guidance on all football and performance matters throughout the Club, while strengthening the links between our men’s and Academy teams.

“It has been a huge privilege to perform this role at Chelsea for the past three years. With the Club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside. I am pleased that the Club is now in an excellent position with the new owners, and I am confident of its future success both on and off the pitch,” Cech said.

Todd Boehly, chairman and co-controlling owner, said, “Petr is an important member of the Chelsea family. We understand his decision to step away and thank him for his contributions as an advisor and his commitment to the club and to our community. We wish him the best.”

