‘Petrified’ Harry Styles takes steps to feel ‘super-safe’

London, Nov 2 (IANS) One Direction star Harry Styles will reportedly buy a house next door to his mansion in a bid to create an anti-stalker fortress.

The singer, 25, has been left “petrified” after an obsessed fan slept outside his house and harassed him for months. His latest purchase means he’ll have spent 19 million pounds buying up property surrounding his 3 million pounds home in London in a bid to feel safe, reports thesun.co.uk.

Styles also has CCTV that sends alerts to his phone and security guards 24/7 that are paid for by an insurance policy after he suffered a “threat to life”.

A source said: “Harry’s ordeal has left him petrified. Rather than be driven out of his home, he has taken steps to feel super-safe. His home is on a corner, and by buying the properties next to it and behind it, he feels untouchable. It’s a fortress.”

Last month, homeless Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 26, was given a restraining order banning him from going near Styles. A court heard how Styles employs a night guard, locks his bedroom door at night and assesses his home for weak spots following his stalker nightmare.

At Hendon magistrates court, Styles told his stalker: “Get help. I don’t want to see you ever again.”

–IANS

nn/vnc