The attempt to create a petrochemical cluster in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district shows the double face of the ruling DMK, AIADMK Coordinator and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said on Monday.

He said the AIADMK government had passed a law declaring Cauvery delta region comprising Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, some portions of Cuddalore and Pudukottai districts as Protected Special Agriculture Zone (PSAZ).

During the discussions on the Bill, the current Chief Minister and the then Leader of the Opposition M.K.Stalin had asked on the guarantee as to non-setting up of petrol, gas projects under the `Other Utilities’ that are exempted under the law and urged the Bill to be sent to a Select Committee, Panneerselvam said.

The AIADMK leader also recalled another DMK lawmaker who had specifically asked as to how the law would prevent the setting up of petrochemical, fertiliser units in the agriculture zone.

Panneerselvam said once the DMK had come to power, the situation had completely changed with the government deciding to call for bids for a detailed project report for creating a petrochemical cluster in Nagapattinam district.

“The DMK which had opposed the project while in opposition is now giving encouragement and incentive to set up the same projects,” he said, adding that farming in the delta region should not be spoilt by using a loophole in the law.

