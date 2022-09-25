Founder leader of the PMK, Dr. S. Ramadoss said that the petrol bomb attacks being carried out at the residences of the functionaries of the BJP and RSS was a blot on the image of Tamil Nadu as it is a peaceful state.

He called upon the government to put an end to the culture of petrol bomb attacks on homes, properties and offices of the BJP and the RSS functionaries.

The PMK senior leader said that there have been more than 20 such attacks in Tamil Nadu, but the police have been able to nab only three to four people.

Dr. Ramadoss said that the attacks began at Coimbatore but spread to Tiruppur, Erode, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Chitlapakam, and Kanniyakumari and called upon the state police to immediately bring an end to these attacks.

He also said called upon the police to take tough measures against those involved in the petrol bomb attacks

20220925-155603