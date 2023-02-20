BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Petrol, diesel can be brought under GST ambit if council takes a call: Sitharaman

NewsWire
0
0

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Monday said that petrol and diesel can be brought under the GST ambit if the GST council takes a call.

She was in Jaipur to attend the post-budget press conference where she answered at length on questions related to petrol-diesel prices, inflation, rising repo rates, among other issues.

Answering a query on bringing petrol and diesel under the GST purview, she said, “Petrol and diesel can be taken under the GST if the GST council, which is not governed by any one government but finance ministers of all states, takes the call.

“The Centre government has made its intent clear by saying that we will put it as an item under GST. Now the GST council should take a call and let there be an ‘open charcha’.”

On the Congress’ allegations of vindictive approach, the finance minister said, “Investigative agencies like ED, CBI and others do a huge big homework for quite some time and when they have necessary prime facie material in their hands, after having sent a number of questionnaires and getting partial complete, or no reply, they go. It can’t be done overnight by any instinct.”

“It’s strange that a party’s past presidents, on money matters or corruption are all out on bail and that is through courts. And they speak of vindictive politics.

“Each agency going there has been bringing tangible material… some of which has been pictured by the media. Instead of accusing people of vindictiveness, they should explain to people and its own plenary as to why their people are out on bail by the court.”

She said, “The Congress party should not speak at all on corruption, and then bring in the matter of vindictiveness. It is a shame, one after the other, every Congress government has come and gone out of power on the issues related to corruption,” she said.

20230220-144402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Transport aircraft for IAF to be made in India by Airbus...

    Noida-based edtech startup Classplus raises $70 mn

    Elon Musk stands to lose billions over 2018 Tesla tweets in...

    BLS International to help Amazon expand India footprint