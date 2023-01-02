BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Petrol export by OMCs rose 142% between 2020-21 and 2021-22

Export of petrol by Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) rose 142 per cent in a year between 2020-21 and 2021-22, while there was a miniscule rise of less than 1 per cent in export of diesel during the same period.

According to official figures, the OMCs exported 668 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) of petrol in 2021-22, which was 142 per cent more than 276 TMT of petrol exported by the country in 2020-21.

In 2020-21, the OMCs exported 1,985 TMT of diesel, while in 2021-22, it exported 1,994 TMT of diesel, a growth of less than 1 per cent over the previous year.

The three OMCs, namely the Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, export petrol and diesel to several nations across the world.

OMCs export surplus petrol and diesel to other countries only after meeting domestic demand in the country.

