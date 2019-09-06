Petrol prices in Pakistan at all-time high: Report

Islamabad, Sep 12 (IANS) A fact-checking organisation has found truth in Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement that petrol prices in the country have reached an all-time high.

Last month, Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto had criticised Imran Khan’s government for the high petrol prices.

He had said: “Today, petrol prices are at an all-time high.”

Now, an independent think tank, the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), has found the statement to be true.

It found that the Pakistan government, on July 31, hiked the prices of petroleum products. After this, the price of petrol (altron premium) touched (Pakistani) Rs 117.83 per litre.

Quoting data from Pakistan State Oil, the organisation said that from January 1, 2006 to August 1, 2019, petrol prices had never touched Rs 117.83.

