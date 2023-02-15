Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that if states arrive at a consensus, then petroleum products can be brought under the GST regime

Addressing a post-budget interactive session organised by industry body PHDCCI, she said that if the states agree, then petroleum products can be brought under the GST ambit.

The GST Council is scheduled to meet on February 18.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister, during the interactive session with industry captains, said that the government, over the years, has striven to increase public expenditure, which she said would fuel growth.

Sitharaman further said that in the recently presented budget, the government has raised capital expenditure by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore.

20230215-182405