Backed by a rich racing pedigree since 1982, PETRONAS TVS Racing is revving up for the 2023 Indian National Supercross Championship.

After making a thrilling clean sweep in the 2022 INSC across all four participating categories, India’s first factory racing team is geared up for a strong performance in the 2023 season, leaving no stone unturned in its preparations. Across the 31 years of its participation in the INSC championship, PETRONAS TVS Racing has put a special focus on improved engine performance, suspension modifications for better manoeuvrability, and weight reduction of the race bikes to deliver consecutive titles wins.

TVS Racing has been instrumental in flourishing motorsports in India & abroad and the company’s “Track to Road” philosophy has been predominantly responsible in engineering the TVS Apache series that recently crossed its 5 million global sales milestone, becoming the fastest growing premium motorcycle brand in the segment.

PETRONAS TVS Racing will be participating in Class 1 (Up to 500cc) with the TR 300X & in Class 5 (Up to 260cc) with TR 200X. The championship winning TR 200X is based on the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with modified race tuned engine, customized built exhaust, frame and long travel USD Suspension & mono shock which is specially tuned for each racer.

Speaking on the occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, “After being highly motivated with last year’s championship title, PETRONAS TVS Racing is confident of creating new milestone achievements and titles. We have been testing our bikes extensively and working closely with our riders to fine-tune their skills. With another victorious year in sight, we are optimistic of a strong performance and hope to continue our winning streak in the 2023 season. We wish our racers and the entire PETRONAS TVS Racing team the very best for the upcoming season.”

