Houston, Sep 22 (IANS) India’s Petronet LNG has inked an MoU with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Tellurian Inc for up to five million tonnes of LNG through equity investment in Driftwood.

The agreement was inked on Saturday on the sidelines of the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi with oil sector CEOs in Houston, his first engagement after arriving in the US.

