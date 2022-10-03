INDIA

PFI activist arrested from Ayodhya

NewsWire
0
0

The Ayodhya police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) activist.

The police, in the FIR, has accused the man of being involved in anti-national activities, including provoking Muslims against Hindus and targeting members of Hindu community through terror activities.

The arrested accused Mohd Zaid is said to be the active member of Tabligi Jamaat of Markaz Nizamuddin and an alumnus of famous Islamic seminary Nadwa.

However, Mohd Haneef, who is Ayodhya’s Ameer of Tabligi Jamaat and the father of accused Mohd Zaid claimed that the local police had arrested his son on September 29 from his house in Purani Sabzi Mandi area and had kept him in illegal detention for four days.

According to the police, Zaid has been involved in PFI events organised in Kerala.

Zaid’s relationships with the organisation’s top leaders have also been reported.

This was the second arrest of an alleged PFI activist from Ayodhya.

Four days back an alleged PFI activist Akram was arrested from Bikapur police station area last week. Police said that the information about Zaid was revealed during interrogation of Akram.

Together they were conducting the activities of PFI in Ayodhya, police said.

20221003-070005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    When Venkatesh Iyer didn’t lose hope in his process

    Allahabad HC seeks information about schools with no students

    Maninee De on ‘Ssup Ma’: It’s very close to how I...

    Conman Chandrashekhar says that again assaulted inside Tihar Jail