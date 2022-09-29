INDIA

PFI Ban: K'taka Home Minister holds high-level meeting

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra chaired a high level meeting with the top officials of the ministry on Thursday to discuss the implementation of the process of ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and allied organisations in the state.

State DG and IG Praveen Sood, and Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Rajneesh Goel briefed the Home Minister about the process initiated after the Union Home Ministry imposed ban on the PFI.

The Union government had given complete power to the state governments to implement the ban orders on PFI and its allies.

The information was shared on seizure of properties, sealing offices and initiating legal action.

The state government has issued a direction to the offices of all district commissioners in the state as per the guidance of the Union government for effective implementation of ban orders on the PFI.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has slammed the ruling BJP for banning the PFI, saying “it should give reasons why the ban is imposed”.

“One organization was banned for carrying out murder of Mahatma Gandhi. The reason for the ban should be made public. The government itself will distribute trishul and laathis to an organization and support it,” he said.

