INDIA

PFI ban: Security tightened at Shaheen Bagh, drones deployed

NewsWire
0
0

There was a heavy police presence outside the office of Popular Front of India (PFI) in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital on Wednesday.

Notably, early morning, the PFI and its associates or affiliates were banned by the central government for a period of five years.

The affiliates include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an “unlawful association”.

The Delhi Police, which is extra-vigilant to prevent any untoward situation that may arise due to the Centre’s action, is even using “drones” to keep an eye over the Shaheen Bagh area. The police could also be seen patrolling the streets just next to the PFI office.

Ten days ago, the police had already imposed section 144 in the entire Jamia Nagar area under which unlawful assembly of four or more people is prohibited.

20220928-114603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adani Wilmar shares extend gains, rise 9%

    SAD protest leads to traffic congestion at Delhi-Gurugram border

    Bihar Police team to probe blast at CM’s programme

    Self-help groups in MP empowering women