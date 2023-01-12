The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at nine locations in Jaipur, Kota and Sawai Madhopur districts in Rajasthan in connection with a case related conspiracy by the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The NIA said that secret information was received from reliable sources that PFI members Sadiq Sarraf and Mohammed Asif, along with other PFI officer-bearers, members and cadres, were indulging in unlawful activities by promoting violent acts through their provocative utterances and activities, besides promoting enmity and hatred among different religious groups in India.

It has been alleged that their inflammatory speeches and lectures on various platforms were aimed at disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. In pursuance to the conspiracy, Sadiq Sarraf, Mohammad Asif and unknown others were radicalising Muslims youth to commit unlawful activities and terrorists acts in various parts of India, including in Rajasthan.

During the searches, digital devices, sharp-edged knives, and incriminating materials have been seized.

20230113-001002