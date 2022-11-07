The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out search operations at three locations in Kerala’s Malappuram district in a case pertaining to the criminal conspiracy hatched by the office-bearers, members and cadres of no banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

An NIA official said that the PFI members were involved in raising funds from India and abroad through banking channels, hawala, donations etc., which were used for terror and anti-national activities.

“They were committing or planning terrorist acts in various parts of India, including in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The accused persons were conducting training camps for terrorist activities at various locations across the country,” the official said.

The NIA had earlier carried out search operations at 39 locations across the country on September 22, during which 20 accused persons were arrested.

During the searches conducted on Monday, incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents etc., were seized.

