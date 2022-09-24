The investigation that followed the major crackdown on the Popular Front of India by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has revealed that a number of dummy organisations were floated by the radical outfit to fool the agencies and to evade arrest.

Sources claimed that PFI members knew that the government will take action against them due to their suspicious activities and hence they created a number of dummy organisations to mislead the intelligence agencies.

“The Campus Front of India, Rehab India Foundation, National Women’s Front, All India Legal Council, SDPI — these are all dummy organisations created by the PFI,” the sources said.

The sources also claimed that the PFI members were allegedly trying to carry out attacks on BJP and RSS leaders.

Both the ED and the NIA have claimed that PFI was collecting funds from abroad, which were to be used to impart terror training and carry out anti-national activities.

20220924-203004