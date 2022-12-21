INDIA

PFI has links with Al Qaeda: NIA report

NewsWire
0
0

In a report filed before a Kerala court, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claimed that the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) has links with the Al Qaeda.

The probe agency alleged in the report that PFI leaders were in touch with the terror group via different modes.

The NIA further claimed that the banned group was running a secret wing which they wanted to reveal at a different time.

“During recent raids, the NIA recovered a few devices. During the scanning of those devices, the agency learnt that PFI leaders had been in touch with the Al Qaeda. They were also had a secret wing,” said a source.

The entire network of the PFI was busted by the NIA during nationwide raids which were recently conducted.

The PFI was then banned and all its leaders arrested.

20221221-103802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Role of Indian scientists in the fight against Corona is praiseworthy:...

    World looks to India; created massive energy transition: UNEP chief (IANS...

    Dalai Lama back in public eye, prepares for first tour outside...

    Economy experiencing spillovers from ongoing geopolitical crisis: RBI Bulletin