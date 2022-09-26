INDIA

‘PFI members have SIMI, Indian Mujahideen connections’

NewsWire
0
3

A number of PFI members were earlier associated with banned organisations like the Students Islamic Movement of India and the Indian Mujahideen, National Investigation Agency (NIA) sources claim.

PFI leader Abdul Rehman reportedly used to be national Secretary of the SIMI, they said, adding that Abdul Sattar, the state Secretary in PFI, was also associated with SIMI in similar capacity.

Sources also claimed that PFI leaders had allegedly been hatching conspiracy with Pakistan-based handlers to carry out anti-national activities. They were also getting instruction from Gulf and Middle Eastern countries, the sources added.

According to sources, PFI member Mohammed Sakib allegedly sent money to the PFI through hawala channels from Pakistan and was allegedly in touch with Pakistan-based handlers, who wanted to reach out to Pakistani prisoners lodged in different jails.

Then S. Ismail, a friend of Sakib was allegedly working for people who were supporting ISIS activities in India, the sources said.

They also claimed that lot of hawala money was pumped into India for anti-national activities and linked the barbaric attack on Kerala professor T.J. Joseph, who was accused of insulting Islam, and the murder of several political personalities in 2013 to the PFI.

As on now, the NIA is investigating a total of 19 PFI related cases.

The NIA has said that around 46 accused which were earlier arrested were convicted in 2010-11 cases. Around 355 PFI members have already been charge sheeted by the agency.

20220926-235804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s largest EV charging station opens in Gurugram

    2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Anantnag

    #MeetTheNewYouIn2022 the Penguin Transform Way

    Dwayne Bravo releases dance track ‘Number One’ with catchy ‘hook step’