INDIA

PFI members killed Nettaru to strike terror, says NIA

NewsWire
0
5

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at 33 locations in Mysuru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka in a case pertaining to the killing of BJP Yuva Morch worker Praveen Nettaru at Bellare on July 26.

The case was initially registered at the Bellare police station in Dakshina Kannada district on July 27. It was re-registered by the NIA on August 4.

The probe has revealed that the accused persons, who are active members of Popular Front of India (PFI), had planned and executed the murder as part of a larger conspiracy to strike terror among the members of a section of the society.

“During the searches conducted on Tuesday at the premises of the accused and suspects, digital devices, used ammunition, improvised arms, cash, incriminating documents, pamphlets and literature have been seized,” said an NIA official.

20220906-223203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Five Punjabi films are ready to be released

    Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC book quarterfinals spot with win over Neroca

    Govt committed to return land to Kashmiri Pandits: Minister

    Lives of 50 eminent persons to be part of UP school...