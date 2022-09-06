The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at 33 locations in Mysuru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka in a case pertaining to the killing of BJP Yuva Morch worker Praveen Nettaru at Bellare on July 26.

The case was initially registered at the Bellare police station in Dakshina Kannada district on July 27. It was re-registered by the NIA on August 4.

The probe has revealed that the accused persons, who are active members of Popular Front of India (PFI), had planned and executed the murder as part of a larger conspiracy to strike terror among the members of a section of the society.

“During the searches conducted on Tuesday at the premises of the accused and suspects, digital devices, used ammunition, improvised arms, cash, incriminating documents, pamphlets and literature have been seized,” said an NIA official.

