The Special Court (PMLA), Patiala House, New Delhi on Monday took cognizance of the offence of money laundering against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and three of its office-bearers namely Pervez Ahmad, Mohammad Ilias and Abdul Muqueet.

Ahmad, President of Delhi Unit of PFI, supervised the fund raising activities of the PFI and managed PFI’s public relations. Ilias, General Secretary of Delhi PFI, was active in mobilisation of funds for PFI and related organisations in the Delhi-NCR region.

Ilias also contested Delhi Assembly elections of 2020 from Karawal Nagar as a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) candidate. Both Ahmad and Ilias were arrested by Delhi Police in relation with North-East Delhi riots of February 2020.

Muqeet, Office Secretary of Delhi PFI, was also actively involved in the fund raising activities of PFI and in the preparation of bogus cash donation slips. Searches were conducted by the ED at the premises of the accused on September 22 and incriminating documents as well as digital devices were seized.

For their involvement in the offence of money laundering, the accused persons were placed under arrest on the same day and are presently in judicial custody at Tihar Jail.

On November 19, the Enforcement Directorate filed the charge sheet against the accused.

The ED initiated PMLA investigation against PFI, its office bearers and related entities on the basis of an FIR registered by the NIA, Delhi in which various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, were invoked.

“PMLA investigation revealed that PFI generated proceeds of crime (POC), both in India and abroad, by way of criminal conspiracy, in active collusion with its associated individuals and entities as a part of a larger conspiracy to raise fund for its unlawful and anti-national activities, prejudicial to the unity, integrity and security of the state,” read the portion of the charge sheet.

“Proceeds of crime mobilised and remitted in the form of cash have been deposited in PFI’s bank accounts by falsely projecting them as cash donations from its sympathisers. Such cash has also been deposited by PFI leaders in the bank accounts of individuals and immediately thereafter equivalent amount of funds have been transferred from their bank accounts to PFI’s bank accounts so as to project the same as legitimate,” the chargesheet said.

The ED has also mentioned in the charge sheet that PFI has a well-structured and organised presence in the Gulf countries for raising and mobilising funds as part of criminal conspiracy.

These foreign funds are not directly deposited in the accounts of PFI, rather they are clandestinely routed to India through underground and illegal channels or sent to India in the guise of foreign remittances into the bank accounts of office bearers and their associates held in India and thereafter transferred to PFI’s bank accounts.

“This kind of layering and circuitous routing is done to conceal the foreign origin and trail of the proceeds of crime. In this way, the proceeds of crime have been generated, placed, layered, integrated and then projected as untainted money in the bank accounts of PFI. Ahmed, Ilias and Abdul Muqeet were an integral part of this conspiracy along with other office-bearers and members of the PFI and played key roles in the facade of bogus cash donations by way of which proceeds of crime were concealed, possessed and projected as untainted money,” the ED has claimed in the charge sheet.

The ED has already provisionally attached proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 86.36 lakh in 24 bank accounts of PFI and Rs 8.22 lakh in 7 bank accounts of Rehab India Foundation – a related entity of PFI.

Further investigation against PFI and its office-bearers is underway.

20221122-063216