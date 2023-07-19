In a joint operation by the Patna Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Motihari police, Usman Sultan Khan, an operative of the banned Popular Front of India’s (PFI), was arrested in Bihar’s East Champaran district, officials said on Wednesday.

Khan was arrested late Tuesday night from Chakia block and is currently being interrogated at the Chakia police station.

Confirming the arrest, East Champaran SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra said Khan is connected to the Phulwari Sharif terror module and had been absconding since it was busted on July 11, 2022.

The module was busted just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to arrive in Patna for the centenary celebration of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

Sources said the module was targeting the event.

Following the release of a viral viral where Khan was seen giving combat training to som youths at the Gandhi Maidan of Chakia, he had been under the radar of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Earlier, the Bihar ATS and Patna police had arrested other PFI operatives, namely Mohammad Jalaludin, Athar Parvez, Noordin Jangi and Margub.

The investigators are looking for information about ‘Mission 2047’ and Ghazwa-E-Hind from Khan.

