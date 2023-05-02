The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested one more accused in the PFI Phulwarisharif Patna case related to the unlawful and anti-national activities of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), an official said.

The accused was identified as Anwar Rashid.

“His arrest followed detailed examination and analysis by the NIA of the various incriminating documents, digital devices and letters seized earlier during a search at his house on April 25,” said the official.

With his arrest, the total number of arrests in the case has gone to 14.

The case was initially registered on July 12, 2022 at PS Phulwarisharif, District Patna, Bihar and re-registered by the NIA on July 22, 2022. The NIA has also filed a chargesheet against four accused on January 7, 2023.

“Investigations have revealed that Anwar is a former member of the banned organisation SIMI and is currently associated with several PFI members of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, including one Athar Parvez who was named in the FIR and arrested on July 12 last year,” said the official.

The NIA said that Anwar was instrumental in preparing a secret group of ex-SIMI members to work for PFI, according to the NIA investigations. The prime agenda, under the banner of PFI, was to establish Islamic Rule in India as envisioned in the outfit’s ‘India 2047 Document’.

