PFL announces international distribution partnership with Eurosport India

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced an international distribution partnership with Eurosport India, marking the first time MMA will be televised on the platform. The partnership is part of PFL’s planned global expansion, which includes a focus on growing the sport in India.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Eurosport India will broadcast live PFL regular season, playoffs and championship events. PFL programming on Eurosport India will also feature classic fights from PFL’s vault, providing fans with the opportunity to relive the championship journeys of PFL stars such as Kayla Harrison, Ray Cooper III, Emiliano Sordi, Magomed Magomedkerimov and Nathan Schulte.

“As the second-largest populated country in the world, there is a tremendous growth opportunity in India for the Professional Fighters League and MMA,” said Peter Murray, CEO of the PFL.

“We are actively evaluating talent in the region for opportunities to join the PFL roster and compete for a million-dollar prize. This exciting partnership with Eurosport India provides fans with access to premium MMA content. Combined with an increased presence in India, PFL can serve as a catalyst for extending the reach of this sport beyond the over 450 million MMA fans around the world.”

“This is a historic partnership for Eurosport India. We’re proud to team with Professional Fighters League and provide our growing fan base with premium, innovative MMA action,” said Vijay Rajput, Senior Vice President – Affiliate sales and Head of Sports Business, Discovery – South Asia.

–IANS

aak/