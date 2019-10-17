PFRDA aims to cover 45 crore unorganised sector workers

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority aims to cover around 45 crore people in the unorganised sector under its schemes, its member Supratim Bandyopadhyay said on Friday.

The PFRDA runs the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) and National Pension System (NPS) schemes, and has around 3 crore subscribers currently.

“Our idea is to reach 45 crore people who are in the unorganised sector and having no access to any financial products,” Bandyopadhyay, a Whole Time Member of the authority, said here at the APY Felicitation Programme.

Around 55 per cent of the total PFRDA subscribers are under the APY scheme which is for unorganised sector workers.

