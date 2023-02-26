‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ won the top prize at the 2023 PGA Awards. Other winners at the Producers Guild of America awards ceremony include ‘Navalny’, ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’, ‘The Bear’ and ‘The White Lotus’.

Daveed Diggs kicked off the show with opening comments. ‘Pinocchio’ was the first winner of the night, presented by Hacksa Hannah Einbinder, as del Toro noted it was “a fantastic year for animation, every artist in this category is trying to push it,” once again emphasising that animation is an art form for audiences beyond children, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

B.J. Novak presented the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television to Mindy Kaling, recalling their early days together at ‘The Office’ and their careers since. “She knows a lot about producing now but she was great at it even before she did, because she’s a great producer for the same reason that many people, including her, are great parents right away. She cares so much that she either knows what to do or finds out fast,” he said, adding: “She cares so much about everything, and I care so much about her.”

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in her acceptance speech, Kaling dedicated the award to her late mother and thanked ‘The Office’ producers Greg Daniels and Howard Klein for giving her her start. She also shouted out Lear for “paving the way for all kinds of people to be centred on TV – nuanced, three-dimensional people who are sometimes awkward or selfish but they’re always hilarious.”

Kaling also thanked her studio executive partners, “powerful people who have all believed in me, believed in the good business that is inclusive content, and encouraged me to fill my productions with tons of new talent, particularly women of colour.”

Eugenio Derbez presented best episodic TV, drama to ‘The White Lotus’, to producer David Bernad, who jokingly apologised to those people in the crowd who voted for the show and hoped to see Mike White or Jennifer Coolidge give a speech, and Dave Burd presented outstanding live entertainment, variety, sketch, stand-up and talk television to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Here are the winners:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama: ‘The White Lotus’

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy: ‘The Bear’

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television: ‘The Dropout’

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures: ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television: ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy’

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television: ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television: ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’

