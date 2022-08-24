Top players have made an “unprecedented commitment” to the PGA Tour by agreeing to further enhancements to the schedule.

PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan on Wednesday detailed four key items that will be introduced to bring the game’s leading players together more often.

The latest enhancements were announced a week after Tiger Woods met fellow PGA Tour players amid the ongoing threat posed by LIV Golf, reports DPA.

There will be additional elevated events for 2023, a commitment from top players to compete in at least 20 PGA Tour events per year, an expansion to the player impact program and guaranteed league-minimum earnings for full Tour members.

The addition of four elevated events – which will have purses of at least $20 million – brings the total to 12 for next season and the top players have agreed to tee off in all of them.

Changes to the player impact program will see 20 rather than 10 golfers rewarded, with the bonus pool also doubling to $100m.

The launch of an earning assurance program will guarantee fully exempt members earn $500,000, provided they play in 15 events.

Monahan said at the TOUR Championship, “Our top players are firmly behind the Tour, helping us deliver an unmatched product to our fans, who will be all but guaranteed to see the best players competing against each other in 20 events or more throughout the season.”

